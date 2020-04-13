High Winds Topple Large Trees in Oxford, Lafayette County During Easter Storm

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

High winds during a nighttime storm Sunday toppled trees all over Lafayette County, leaving several homes damaged and roads blocked.

The storm was the last of several that blew through Oxford and Lafayette County on Easter Sunday as a cold and warm front collided. While no tornadoes were reported, straight-line winds ripped through the area starting at about 10 p.m.

Lafayette County Emergency Manager Steve Quarles said he estimates more than 100 trees fell during the storm in Oxford and Lafayette County.

“Three houses that I know of had trees fall on the structure in the county,” Quarles said.

About five homes were damaged inside the city limits, with the most damage happening in the Sisk Avenue-Avent Acres area.

About 25 trees fell on the University of Mississippi campus.

The fallen trees also hit power lines, leaving more than 10,000 people without power in the city and county.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, Oxford Utilities reported power was restored to all but a handful of customers. However, the North East Mississippi Electrical Power Association still had crews working to restore power to 4,432 customers.

“This will be a lengthy process because of the damage we received,” stated NEMEPA on social media this morning. “We are working as quickly and as safely as possible. Please stay away from any downed power line.”

With crews until dawn in some areas, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said all city roads are open this morning.

Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East said numerous roads were blocked overnight.

“Deputies and the county road department have been working all night and all morning to get them cleared,” East said. “We are still working and riding looking for blocked roads.”

This is a developing story. Check Hottytoddy.com for updates.