GOAT Shortstops Under Coach Mike Bianco

By Adam Brown and Jeff Roberson

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com; wjrobers@olemiss.edu

Ole Miss fans, it has been a long month with no sports for the red and blue. Here at HottyToddy.com, we feel the same way you do about not being out at Swayze. We miss hearing the crack of the bats, feeling the energy of the crowd and cheering on the Rebels.

Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy is going to break down the greatest of all time to step on the diamond of Swayze Field in the coach Mike Bianco era. We’re taking a position-by-position look at the five best at their craft.

We know there will be debate about these choices, and that is good. It’s what we want. We also know some excellent players are left off these lists because we only chose five at each spot as well as a total of 15 outfielders.

HottyToddy’s own sports editor Adam Brown and contributor Jeff Roberson are going to give our readers our top picks at each position on the diamond. In all, there will be a total of 10 lists that include starters, relievers, closers, and utility players.

Today’s GOAT (greatest of all time) list will feature the shortstops.

Here is our list of players in no particular order:

Adam’s Picks

Zack Cozart

Grae Kessinger

Errol Robinson

Anthony Servideo

Kevin Mort

Jeff’s picks

Zack Cozart

Grae Kessinger

Chad Sterbens

Errol Robinson

Anthony Servideo

Zack Cozart played from 2005-2007 in a Rebel uniform from Collierville, Tennessee. Over three seasons at the dish, Cozart delivered a .281/ .338 / and .311 batting average. During his tenure, he belted a total of 24 home runs with a total of 157 RBIs. In the 2006 season, he was named to the third-team All-American by Baseball America. Cozart was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).