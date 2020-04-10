University of Mississippi Announces Refunds for Select Spring 2020 Expenses

The University of Mississippi will issue prorated refunds to eligible students who paid for university-sponsored housing, meal plans and parking fees during the Spring 2020 semester.

“As our state and the nation grapple with the effects of COVID-19, the University of Mississippi is committed to doing everything in our power to support Ole Miss students and their families,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “We understand that these are challenging times, and we hope these refunds will help our students and their families in this time of such critical need.”

As a state agency and a recipient of federal support, the university made this announcement after the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) voted to authorize the issuance of credits or refunds for these student expenditures.

All refunds will be prorated for the period from March 16, the day that classes were scheduled to resume after spring break, until May 10, two days after the end of final exams.

Specific instructions for students to follow were emailed today (Friday, April 10) and can be found on the university’s COVID-19 website.

For further information on the university’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.olemiss.edu.

Courtesy of University Mississippi Communications

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).