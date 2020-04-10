Kiffin Leads Charitable Gift from Ole Miss Athletics Leaders

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is donating $20,000 as a part of a $50,000 gift from several athletics leaders to Rebel Aid, a campaign to secure assistance for University of Mississippi students struggling under challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other contributors include Rebel athletics director Keith Carter, basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin and baseball coach Mike Bianco.

Most of the gift will be directed to the Fins Up Fund, which provides financial assistance to Ole Miss student-athletes during this crisis. Fans can donate to the Fins Up Fund by visiting ignite.olemiss.edu/FinsUpFund.

In addition, $10,000 of the gift is dedicated to the Rebel Relief Fund, which serves the campus’ most emergent student needs.

“Like millions of Americans, many of our student-athletes, including several on our football team, are suffering as a result of the coronavirus,” Kiffin said. “I am proud to lend a hand with others in our athletics department during these challenging times. I encourage the rest of the Ole Miss family to join us in helping our Rebels.”

The Fins Up Fund helps with medical bills and other necessary expenses to student-athletes and families that are facing extreme circumstances as a result of the coronavirus. Other examples of expenses could include housing, utilities, groceries, toiletries, academic supplies for online classes, etc.

The Fins Up Fund is an available resource to student-athletes through the NCAA’s miscellaneous benefits (16.11.1.7). For more information on the campaign, contact omaf@olemiss.edu.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).