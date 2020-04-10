Kiffin Leads Charitable Gift from Ole Miss Athletics Leaders

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is donating $20,000 as a part of a $50,000 gift from several athletics leaders to Rebel Aid, a campaign to secure assistance for University of Mississippi students struggling under challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other contributors include Rebel athletics director Keith Carter, basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin and baseball coach Mike Bianco.

Most of the gift will be directed to the Fins Up Fund, which provides financial assistance to Ole Miss student-athletes during this crisis. Fans can donate to the Fins Up Fund by visiting ignite.olemiss.edu/FinsUpFund.

In addition, $10,000 of the gift is dedicated to the Rebel Relief Fund, which serves the campus’ most emergent student needs.

“Like millions of Americans, many of our student-athletes, including several on our football team, are suffering as a result of the coronavirus,” Kiffin said. “I am proud to lend a hand with others in our athletics department during these challenging times. I encourage the rest of the Ole Miss family to join us in helping our Rebels.”

The Fins Up Fund helps with medical bills and other necessary expenses to student-athletes and families that are facing extreme circumstances as a result of the coronavirus. Other examples of expenses could include housing, utilities, groceries, toiletries, academic supplies for online classes, etc.

The Fins Up Fund is an available resource to student-athletes through the NCAA’s miscellaneous benefits (16.11.1.7). For more information on the campaign, contact omaf@olemiss.edu

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Sign up to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails HERE!


Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.