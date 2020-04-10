Former Ole Miss Wide Out Metcalf Gives Back to Oxford, Seattle Communities

By Adam Brown

Former Ole Miss wide receiver and current wide out for the Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf is giving back to the Oxford and Seattle communities during the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the whole country.

On Tuesday, Metcalf was reportedly donating $50,000 for the COVID-19 relief efforts with $25K going to the Swedish Hospital in Seattle and $25K to purchase meals to feed those in need in Oxford in a tweet by ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Metcalf is headed into his second season with the Seahawks. Last season, as a rookie he pulled in 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

