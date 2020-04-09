Summer Programs, Events Cancelled at UM Due to COVID-19 Concerns

University of Mississippi Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel Wilkin announced Thursday that all in-person, on-campus summer camps, conferences and events are canceled through Aug. 1.

This includes all academic and athletics programs on the Oxford, Tupelo, Southaven, Booneville and Grenada campuses.

Online or remote experiences will be offered where possible. Further details will be forthcoming from programs that can offer virtual experiences. Individuals who registered previously for canceled programs will receive direct communications from those programs.

“While this was a difficult decision, this action is necessary to uphold our commitment to the safety, health and well-being of our campus community,” Wilkins said. “We recognize that this decision presents disruptions and challenges for students, families, faculty and staff.”

Staff report