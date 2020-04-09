Ole Miss Athletics Announces Special Series of Reb Talk Tonight

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Athletic Department announced a special edition of Reb Talk this evening for Rebel fans during this time of crisis. Reb Talk can be heard across many platforms.

Reb Talk will be hosted by the “Voice of the Rebels” David Kellum, will debut Thursdays at 7 p.m. CT, which is also expected to be its new broadcast time when it returns to the Ole Miss Radio Network in the fall.

This special series of RebTalk will be offered via webchat on OleMissSports.com and YouTube and as audio-only wherever podcasts are available by searching “Inside Ole Miss Athletics.”

The show will start each week with an update from Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter on how the department is facing the challenges related to the coronavirus.

In addition, RebTalk will introduce fans to some of the new faces in Ole Miss Athletics by interviewing coaches and staff that have arrived on campus in recent months. The first guest will be Rebel football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

The final segment will feature insight from the health and sports performance professionals in the athletics department. In the first episode, Ole Miss Senior Associate AD Shannon Singletary will break down some of the virtual services his area is providing student-athletes during the pandemic.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).