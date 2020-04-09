Coach Yo Adds Assistant Coach Shay Robinson to Staff

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin added Maryland assistant coach Shay Robinson to her staff on Wednesday.

“I am so excited that Coach Shay has made the commitment to join our staff here at Ole Miss,” McPhee-McCuin said. “He has experienced incredible success in the Big Ten during his time at Maryland, and has been an integral part of their program in his six years there. Coach Shay has high character, and he has elite player development experience at a championship-caliber level. He is a master communicator and has a brilliant basketball mind. I look forward to him and his wife, Tonya, joining us here in Oxford. I believe he is a home run hire for our program and a significant piece of our foundation.”

Robinson has been an assistant coach at national powerhouse Maryland since the 2014-15 season. In his six seasons in College Park, Robinson helped lead the Terrapins to consistent success both in the Big Ten and on the national scene.

“Coach Yo is a high-energy, proven winner on every level, and the leader of a program with limitless potential,” Robinson said. “I am a strong believer in the power of true relationships. Coach Yo’s transformational culture of every student-athlete understanding they are designed for infinite accomplishment, engineered for success and endowed with the seeds of greatness helps cultivate growth, purpose and lifelong empowerment beyond basketball. I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to serve alongside her to help positively influence lives and elevate Ole Miss women’s basketball to national prominence.”

During his tenure, the Terrapins went 179-27 overall, 92-12 in the Big Ten and recorded three 30-win seasons. Maryland won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four conference tournament championships.

The Terrapins were equally successful in the postseason, earning five NCAA Tournament berths that yielded two Sweet 16 appearances and a trip to the 2015 Final Four.

The Terps continued their Big Ten dominance in 2015-16, winning 31 games and sweeping the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. That year the Terrapins led the country – men’s and women’s teams – with their rebounding margin of +15.1 boards per game.

Maryland won 30 games for the third straight season in 2016-17 and also won its third straight Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. After a Sweet Sixteen appearance, seniors Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Brionna Jones were drafted sixth and eighth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

In 2018-19, the Terrapins went 29-5, winning 12 straight games to start the year – Including a dominant 85-61 win at No. 10 South Carolina in November. The Terps won 11 of 12 games to end the regular season and win their fourth Big Ten regular season title in five years.

In 2019-20, the Terrapins earned a record of 28-4, winning 17 straight games to end the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament title. They clinched a share of their fifth Big Ten championship in six years with a record of 16-2 in conference play. A program-record six Terrapins earned All-Big Ten honors. The Terps finished the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press and RPI rankings, and were projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that was ultimately cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On the recruiting end, Robinson helped the Terps sign the No. 1 recruiting class in 2016, the No. 4 class in 2017 and the No. 3 class in 2019. They signed the No. 2 overall recruit, Angel Reese, in 2019.

Four Terrapins have been drafted into the WNBA in Robinson’s six years in College Park, including Laurin Mincy (27th overall, 2015), Brene Moseley (21st overall, 2016), Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (sixth overall, 2017) and Brionna Jones (eighth overall, 2017).

Robinson came to College Park from Kansas, where he spent the 2013-14 season. Prior to his time in Lawrence, Robinson worked at Air Force and worked as the head instructor at one of the most elite basketball performance centers in the country, the EDGE Training Facility in Orlando.

Robinson served for five years as the assistant director and head instructor at the EDGE Training Facility, known as the premier training facility in the state of Florida. Robinson helped manage daily basketball operations while performing individual and team skill development sessions, camps and clinics. His vast clientele ranged from beginning players to elite high school, college and professional athletes in the NBA and European Leagues.

Robinson worked the coaching ranks for many years. He coached the girls’ basketball team at Viera High School during the 2010-11 season, helping the squad win its first district championship while posting a 22-3 overall record. Robinson also served as an assistant coach with the boys’ varsity program at Viera from 2006-09.

During the 2009-10 season, Robinson served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Brevard Community College. There, he was in charge of guard and post player development, while assisting with offensive and defensive philosophies. Other responsibilities included recruiting, team film sessions, scouting, academic monitoring and mentorship of student-athletes.

Robinson graduated from James B. Dudley High School before enlisting in the Air Force in 1996. Robinson served more than eight years on active duty in the Air Force. While enlisted, he deployed on numerous tours of duty, including three tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, spending time as a Weapons Load Crew member on F-16s, as well as Special Operations Senior Command Post Controller.

During his military career, Robinson received various medals and was awarded the distinguished John Levitow Award in 2002. He was also named Air Force Special Operations Command, Command Post Controller of the Year in 2002-03, before his honorable discharge in 2004.

In August 2007, Robinson earned a bachelor of science in sports and fitness with a specialization in coaching theory from the University of Central Florida. He also holds a master of science in athletic administration from Nova Southeastern University in 2010. Robinson is an active member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Black Coaches & Administrators (BCA) organization.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Robinson is married to his wife, Tonya.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

