SEC Suspends On-Campus Athletic Activities Until May 31

The Southeastern Conference office announced recently that all on-campus athletic activities would be suspended through at least May 31.

The decision to suspend all-person athletic activities including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, as well as camps and coaches clinics, is based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The league office had previously pushed the date until April 15. Teams were previously allowed to start virtual film rooms on April 6.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed, according to a release.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).