Regions’ Oxford Square Branch to Close, Merge With New West Jackson Branch

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Regions Bank branch on the Oxford downtown Square will be shutting its door indefinitely in July.

On Monday, Regions customers were notified that the Oxford Main Courthouse Square Branch will close at 2 p.m. on July 10.

The branch will be merging into the new Oxford Jackson Avenue Branch.

“The new Oxford Jackson Avenue Branch is being built to better meet your banking needs,” Michael Pardue, consumer banking executive for Regions stated in the letter.

Customers can begin banking at the new branch on July 13.

The new branch is located at 1931 West Jackson Avenue, in the location of the former Applebee’s restaurant.

Regions is also closing it’s Water Valley branch after July 10.

Customers with safety deposit boxes should make an appointment to retrieve their belonging from the closing branches. Regions has temporarily closed its lobbies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new location will have self-service safe deposit boxes. Customers may transfer their items to any Regions branch until the new branch opens.

The last day to empty out the boxes is July 3. If items are not removed, the items will be transferred to Regions Bank in Birmingham and the contents, if unclaimed, will go through the process of being turned over to a state authority, in accordance with state law.

Regions owns the building on the Square according to land records; however, it was unknown Wednesday what plans Regions has for the building as they could not be reached for comment Wednesday.