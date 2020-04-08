Ole Miss Soccer Players Phillips and Thomas Named Taylor Medal Recipients

Ole Miss soccer student-athletes Julia Phillips and Chanel Thomas have both been awarded the Taylor Medal, the highest academic honor awarded by the University of Mississippi.

Phillips and Thomas are the 21st and 22nd Rebels to earn the Taylor Medal distinction since 2007, and just the second duo from the same team to do so in the same season since softball’s Corrine Doornberg and Amanda Hutcheson did in 2012. Ole Miss has had at least one Taylor Medal recipient every year since 2010 and have now had multiple honorees seven times in that timespan.

Phillips graduated from Ole Miss this past December, earning her degree in exercise science with a 3.97 GPA. Phillips earned a spot on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll every semester at Ole Miss, also landing on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll as a junior and senior. The M-Club Student-Athlete of the Month for December 2019, Phillips scored eight goals in her three seasons in Oxford after transferring from Florida State.

Thomas, a recipient of the Outstanding Undergraduate Managerial Finance Student Award, has been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll each of her five semesters at Ole Miss. Thomas was tabbed the M-Club Student-Athlete of the Month in November 2017, also earning a spot on the SEC Honor Roll each of her three seasons. A 4.0 student, Thomas has also donated time in the Oxford community, including volunteering at A Night to Shine and with the United Way Leapfrog program.

Established in 1904 in memory of Marcus Elvis Taylor of Booneville, an honored 1871 UM alumnus, the Taylor Medal recognizes no more than 0.45 percent of all undergraduates, regardless of campus, for meritorious scholarship and deportment. Recipients must have at least a 3.90 grade-point average.

List of Student-Athletes to Earn Taylor Medal Since 2007

2020 – Julia Phillips, Soccer

2020 – Chanel Thomas, Soccer

2019 – Caroline Adams, Volleyball

2019 – Marisa Kutchma, Soccer

2018 – Anna Braswell, Women’s Track

2017 – Aubrey Edie, Volleyball

2017 – Danielle Gray, Soccer

2016 – Forrest Gamble, Men’s Golf

2015 – Johan Backstrom, Men’s Tennis

2015 – Jonathan Redding, Men’s Track

2015 – Stani Schiavone, Women’s Golf

2014 – Caroline Rohde-Moe, Women’s Tennis

2014 – Sofia Hellberg-Jonsen, Women’s Track

2013 – Kathryn Fowler, Women’s Golf

2012 – Corrine Doornberg, Softball

2012 – Amanda Hutcheson, Softball

2012 – Gabby Rangel, Women’s Tennis

2011 – Wesley Phillips, Football

2011 – Lee Ellis Moore, Men’s Track

2010 – Scott Haltom, Baseball

2008 – Casey Phillips, Rifle

2007 – Ashley Ferree, Soccer

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).