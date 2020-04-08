OHS Student Film Selected for Tupelo Film Festival

Oxford High School student, Collin Surbeck, was selected to compete in the Tupelo Film Festival with his short film entitled “We the People.” Surbeck’s film would be competing with other high school students from the region. The Mississippi High School Film Competition became a part of the film festival in 2014 to encourage students in the art of filmmaking. The film festival was originally scheduled for April 15-18 but will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We the People,” Surbeck’s third short film, shows the division caused by the symbolism of the confederate flag and the unity that the American flag can bring. “It is a story demonstrating how we live in a very diverse country, so naturally, opinions are diverse as well. However, people must remember what they have in common,” said Surbeck.

The film was written and directed by Surbeck, and produced by Surbeck and classmate, Carlos Sanchez. Oxford high students who were featured in the film are Henry Smith, Cameron Toms, Bella Young, Tyler Skipworth, and Jayden Jones.

Surbeck, an eleventh-grader at Oxford High, plans to study film in college with a double major in finance. In 2019, he volunteered to work as a Digital Imaging Technician with the Oxford Film Society in 2019 to gain more experience and knowledge in the field.

Surbeck’s film “We the People” can be viewed on YouTube.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District

