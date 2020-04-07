LOU Relay for Life Will Move Forward, Virtually

By Katelyn McKinney

Hottytoddy.com intern

Due to COVID-19, a virtual relay will be hosted for this year’s Relay For Life.

Virtual Relay will be held on April 30 and all money raised will benefit the American Cancer Society. Since there will not be a physical location with fundraisers, this means that teams are becoming more diligent when it comes to fundraising pre-Relay. Participants are sharing their fundraisers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. to promote the event in hope of donations.

“With all the craziness going on around COVID-19, Relay is even more important since cancer patients are at a very high risk,” said Jennifer Ventura, vice president of marketing and the public relations chair for the Colleges Against Cancer board at Ole Miss. The organization is a college-level affiliate of the American Cancer Society that uses fundraising throughout the academic year to raise money and awareness for those battling cancer.

Just like a physical Relay would have, there will still be music, games, and awards during the event. There is also the possibility of having donations to request songs, games, etc.

In the team lead currently is the Ole Miss School of Pharmacy with $1,709 followed by Alpha Delta Pi with $1,111. The top participant in the lead is Megan McBeth with $2,570.

Last year, the Colleges Against Cancer board in Oxford collectively raised $52,000 for the state of Mississippi. The money raised is locally sourced and will stay in the state after it has been fundraised. According to the American Cancer Society, there have been 17,190 estimated new cases of cancer in Mississippi this year.