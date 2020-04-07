Easter Bunny Busy Bringing Smiles to Oxford Children

By Tavia Moore

Hottytoddy.com intern

With Easter approaching, children and families in the Lafayette County area are saddened by not being able to celebrate together. Leigh Mullins, a resident of Oxford, has decided to spark some enthusiasm back into the community by disguising herself as the Easter Bunny and parading through town.

Mullins has a strong sense of what community means – she’s lived here for 18 years. She understands the disruption that the pandemic has caused, and wants to help put a smile on frowning faces.

“Kids are missing their friends and teachers—at least my 6-year-old is—and everyone wants a little normalcy. This gives them something to look forward to even if they are just waving from their front yard,” Mullins said.

The idea of the Easter Bunny passing through town was so meaningful that it even got Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill’s approval.

“In these uncertain times, it is so necessary that we find things to smile about. We sometimes get so focused on the problems that we miss the beautiful things that people across our community are doing to spread joy,” Tannehill said. “I love the idea of children watching the Easter Bunny ride by from their front porches. I am amazed daily by the way people are stepping up to be creative and care for each other.”

Mullins felt deep down there was something she could do to help make those smiles contagious, she said.

“We just wanted a way to make kids happy right now to take their minds off the other problems in the world. We are very excited and in awe of the enthusiasm community members have shown for this,” she said.

Mullins has hopped on social media so that parents can follow along with her progress. Residents can follow the Easter Bunny on Facebook for more information on how to track her whereabouts and when to look for her hopping into their community.