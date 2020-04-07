Bruce Woman Apprehended for Hiding, Transporting Alleged Burglar

A Bruce woman was recently apprehended by police for hiding an alleged burglar, her former spouse.

The burglaries allegedly committed by her former spouse occurred on December 16, 2019. Officers with OPD responded to a residence on South Lamar where they took the report that items had been stolen. According to OPD, Roberts hid the person and took him to Florida right after the burglaries occurred.

On April 1, Kayla Roberts, 25, was stopped by the Hernando Police Department and held for the Oxford Police Department. Roberts was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Roberts was given a bond of $1,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

Hottytoddy.com Staff Report

