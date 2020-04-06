Oxford, Lafayette School District Serve Almost 40K Meals

By Alyssa Schnugg

In two weeks’ time, the Oxford and Lafayette County school districts have served close to 40,000 meals to area children while school is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both districts began serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunch around March 17 at various sites around the city and county.

At the Oxford sites, the meals are provided from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for all children free of charge. The OSD offers meals for adults to purchase at $2.

Students do not need to enter a building for pick-up. In both Oxford and Lafayette County, families should look for a school bus in the parking lot at each location. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of Friday, the OSD has served 25,768 meals; averaging about 2,000 meals a day.

Oxford Meal Pick-Up Sites

Oxford Middle School (222 Bramlett Boulevard)

Wayne Johnson Apartments (2223 Delores Drive)

Brittany Woods Subdivision (Hwy 6)

C.B. Webb Townhomes (900 Molly Barr Road)

Western Hills Area (Near Anchorage Road)

Oasis Church (861 MS-6 West)

NEW! Springhill Area at Our Store Grocery (71 CR 105)

*These locations are subject to change.

The USDA waiver allows the OSD to provide breakfasts and lunches as the need continues during school closures. The school district has also received support from the local nonprofit organization, LovePacks, which provides additional food to more than 200 students for weekends and holidays.

In the Lafayette County School District, both breakfast and lunch are served at the same time from 9 to 11 a.m. Meals are not for sale and only available for children up to 18 years old. As of Friday, Lafayette County has served 16,858 meals, also averaging about 2,000 a day.

Lafayette County Meal Pick-Up Sites

Abbeville – Abbeville Baptist Church

Harmontown – Fire Dept.

Paris – Fire Dept.

Philadelphia – Fire Dept.

Denmark – Denmark Store

Taylor – Taylor Grocery Parking Lot

Anchor – Anchor Baptist Church

Yocona – New Prospect Baptist Church

LHS Parking Lot

College Hill – Magnolia Montessori School

The OSD will not be serving meals on Friday, April 10 due to the holiday; however, the LCSD meal sites will be open Friday. Both districts will be serving meals on Monday, April 13.