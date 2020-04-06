OFF to Lead National Q&A for Virtual Film Fest Day

With almost 200 film festivals postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, film festivals from around the country are coming together to celebrate the inaugural Film Festival Day through the Film Festival Alliance and their partnership with Theatrical At Home. Oxford Film Festival’s own director, Melanie Addington, has been asked to take part.

Thirty festivals from 19 states, including the local Oxford Film Festival, will partake in a virtual screening of the independent film “Pheonix, Oregon” (@phoenixoregonmovie) along with a virtual filmmaker Q&A held by Addington.

On April 11, indie film lovers will join in from all over to support the nearly 175 cancellations and shine a light on the film festival industry.

Addington said the festival is a member of the Film Festival Alliance – the organization hosting the event.

“Lela Meadow Conner, the executive director, messaged me after I signed up to take part in the event to ask if I would consider leading it. Since the film also involves pizza, it definitely was up my alley!” Addington said.

She says she feels honored to represent Oxford during this nationwide event.

“More importantly, having seen the film, I feel it is such a great feel-good story about American endurance in tough times,” she said.

To purchase tickets and support the local Oxford Film Festival, please visit this website.

Tickets purchased on behalf of the Oxford Film Festival will receive a generous split of the proceeds to help the organizations impacted by COVID-19 disruptions.

For more information and to stay updated on the current happenings of the Film Festival Day, please visit the festival’s website. For more information and virtual film showing times please see the information below:

April 11, 2020

Start the film: 6 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. CST/ 3 p.m. PDT

Join the Q&A: 8 p.m. EDT/ 7 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. PDT

