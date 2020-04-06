Lafayette Leaders Extend State-of-Emergency

By Alyssa Schnugg

Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to extend its state-of-the-emergency declaration for another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Quarles said the state-of-emergency declaration gives county officials emergency powers and allows the county to make emergency purchases.

Quarles updates the supervisors on the current COVID-19 conditions in Lafayette County and in the state of Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, as of Monday, there are 22 cases of the coronavirus in Lafayette County and one person has died from complications from the virus. Statewide, there are 1,738 cases and 51 deaths.

“As far as long-term care facilities, 38 facilities have confirmed positive cases,” Quarles said. “But as of this morning, Lafayette County did not have any long term facilities that had confirmed cases.”

Quarles said measures put into place by the Board of Supervisors through recent resolutions have helped slow the spread of the virus in the county.

“As we look at the rate of growth around other counties around the state, and although our numbers are higher than anyone would want them to be, the rate of growth here is relatively slow, and I believe it’s related to the measures they have been put into place.”

However, now is not the time to get complacent, Quarles said.

“The media and the state are saying that in the coming days there will be more cases and more growth,” he said. “We urge people to continue to be diligent and follow the guidelines of not only the CDC and MSDH but the ones passed by this local board.”

Also on Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution presented by the Three Rivers Planning District to not hold car tags due to past-due solid waste bills between now and Oct. 1.

View the entire regular Board of Supervisors meeting online here.