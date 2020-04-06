GOAT Second Basemen Under Head Coach Mike Bianco

By Adam Brown and Jeff Roberson

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com; wjrobers@olemiss.edu

Ole Miss fans, it has been a long month with no sports for the red and blue. Here at HottyToddy.com, we feel the same way you do about not being out at Swayze. We miss hearing the crack of the bats, feeling the energy of the crowd and cheering on the Rebels.

Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy is going to break down the greatest of all time to step on the diamond of Swayze Field in the coach Mike Bianco era. We’re taking a position-by-position look at the five best at their craft.

We know there will be debate about these choices, and that is good. It’s what we want. We also know some excellent players are left off these lists because we only chose five at each spot as well as a total of 15 outfielders.

HottyToddy’s own sports editor Adam Brown and contributor Jeff Roberson are going to give our readers our top picks at each position on the diamond. In all, there will be a total of 10 lists that include starters, relievers, closers, and utility players.

Today’s GOAT (greatest of all time) list will feature second base:

Adam’s picks:

No. 5 – Preston Overbey

No. 4 – Cooper Osteen

No. 3 – Justin Henry

No. 2 – Alex Yarbrough

No. 1 – Matt Tolbert

Jeff’s picks:

No. 5 – Alex Yarbrough

No. 4 – Preston Overbey

No. 3 – Justin Henry

No. 2 – Cooper Osteen

No. 1 – Matt Tolbert

Tolbert (2000-04) was a three-year starter for the Rebels. At the dish, he carried a .288 career average with nine home runs and 73 RBIs. The Woodville, Miss. native in his final season turned in his best year hitting .301 with one home run and 22 RBIs. He also had 11 doubles, four triples and was 8-of-9 in stolen base attempts.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).