Five Face Felony Theft Charges After Rash of Car Burglaries

The Oxford Police Department arrested five people recently after a rash of vehicle burglaries along Old Taylor Road.

According to OPD, from March 26 through March 30, several residents on Old Taylor Road reported their vehicles had been burglarized.

On April 3, investigators served a search warrant on an apartment off Old Taylor Road. Several of the reported stolen items were recovered and investigators arrested Ledarius Davis, 21, and Rashod Sharp, 21, both of Oxford for their involvement in the burglaries.

After gathering additional information after the arrests of David and Sharp, warrants were issued for Dalton Patterson, 18, Brooklyn Savage, 19, and Brandon Potts, 18, all of Oxford. All three were located on the same day and arrested without incident.

Davis was charged with one count of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Sharp was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Patterson was charged with one count of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Savage was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Potts was charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit auto burglary.

All five were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and bonds were set by a Justice Court judge. Davis, Sharp and Patterson were given $15,000 bonds. Savage was booked on a $5,000 bond and Potts on a $10,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made as a result. Anyone with information regarding these individuals or others involved may contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.