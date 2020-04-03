United Way Awards Grant to ICM for COVID-19 Relief

By Kurt Brummett

Executive Director of United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County

kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) has awarded $10,835.55 to Interfaith Compassion Ministry (ICM) in order to help provide relief to individuals and families living in Lafayette County who have been affected by a loss of wages due to COVID-19. ICM will utilize the grant award to provide direct assistance to impacted Lafayette County residents on a case-by-case basis.

“Interfaith Compassion Ministry provides emergency assistance to Lafayette County residents in need on an ongoing basis,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “As a goal for our COVID-19 fund is to supplement existing resources at a time when needs within our community grow at an unprecedented rate, our board of directors determined ICM to be a fitting selection for our initial grant award given the agency’s work and mission.”

ICM serves as a primary crisis resource for homeless and indigent residents of Lafayette County. ICM assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for their basic needs: food, shelter, utilities, medications, and transportation. ICM also strives to make clients more financially independent and self-sufficient through on-site counseling services.

In carrying out its mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources, the UWOLC supports several nonprofit organizations like ICM that provide direct assistance to Lafayette County residents. The organization currently supports 21 local programs and one community coalition within its focus areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. The organization’s program partners include Leap Frog, Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, and Doors of Hope Transition Ministries.

“The UWOLC is proud to partner with local organizations like ICM that make a meaningful difference throughout Oxford and Lafayette County,” Brummett said. “As needs within our community continue to grow, our organization wants to do all it can to raise awareness for the positive outcomes that result from people investing in the LOU community by donating to our local United Way.”

Donations to the UWOLC COVID-19 fund can be made at unitedwayoxfordms.org/covid19 or checks can be mailed to the UWOLC at 440 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 5, Oxford, MS 38655. Please be sure to include “COVID-19 Fund” in the check memorandum so your contribution will be applied to the fund.

“Although the initial grant award to ICM will help Lafayette County residents who have been impacted by COVID-19, additional assistance is required to support our neighbors in need,” Brummett said. “Whether you donate, share important information, or simply shelter in place, I encourage everyone to help however they can to support their fellow man and woman.”

Contributions to support the UWOLC’s mission beyond its COVID-19 assistance can be made at unitedayoxfordms.org/donate or by mailing donations to the aforementioned address.