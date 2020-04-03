Ole Miss Athletics Spokesperson Discusses Football’s Uncertain Future

Story by Griffin DeMarrais

Broadcast journalism student

gsdemarr@go.olemiss.edu

With the COVID-19 crisis forcing the NCAA to cancel spring and winter sports for the remainder of their respective seasons, there’s a lot of uncertainty to go around in college athletics right now.

Ole Miss Football running back Jake Van Ronzelen says he doesn’t even like to think about what could happen if concerns about the coronavirus continue into the fall.

“If the football season was canceled it would be absolutely devastating to not just me but people around the world.,” Van Ronzelen said.

According to Kyle Campell, the associate athletic director for communications, the department remains optimistic that the season will go on as planned, but they are also having some tough discussions.

“We continue to explore the different scenarios that could happen, whether it be games with no fans in the stands or a shortened season or every scenario that could possibly take place,” Campbell said.

Van Ronzelen, too, is hopeful that Ole Miss Football will be back to normal in the fall but said he really just wants to get back out on the field.

“I like those alternative methods better than the other alternatives which would be no season at all like at least we would be able to play,” he said.

If the football season doesn’t go on as planned, Campbell says it will have implications far beyond the Ole Miss Athletics — affecting all areas of the university and the city of Oxford.

“Obviously, it would be massive from a financial standpoint if it were to be interrupted or affected in some way.”