Investigation Ongoing in Recent Death of Lafayette County Man

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a local man found early this morning.

The sheriff’s department received a call at 7:30 a.m. about an unresponsive man lying on the ground at CR 1029.

When deputies arrived they identified the man as Douglas Smet of CR 465, Lafayette County.

Smet was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Corner’s Office.

The sheriff’s department does not suspect foul play and that it appears Smet died of natural causes; however, it is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Staff Report

