Music Major Advantage Scholarship Program Goes Online

Faculty and staff members in the University of Mississippi Department of Music understand that connecting with students is more vital now than ever, so the department is moving its Music Major Advantage Weekend, set for Friday-Sunday (April 3-5), to an online platform.

“The Ole Miss family has truly united during this pandemic to ensure that our students continue to move forward purposefully in their studies,” said Nancy Maria Balach interim chair and associate professor of music. “We want to offer prospective high school and transfer students the opportunity to engage online with the amazing people who are Ole Miss during the MMA Weekend.

“Students may join us online to discover the unique ways that Ole Miss music majors learn, perform and engage.”

The weekend will feature classes, workshops and Q&A sessions with faculty, students and departmental administrators.

A key component of the program is scholarships, said Andrew Paney, the department’s assistant chair and an associate professor of music.

“Students auditioning for entry into the music program may elect to be considered for a competitive scholarship for full tuition,” he said. “We will award as many competitive full-tuition scholarship packages as possible at the end of our Music Major Advantage Weekend. Smaller scholarships will also be available.

“Many music students, both freshmen and transfer students, have already auditioned, but April 5 is the last day we can accept new audition materials for anyone interested in a scholarship.”

Faculty members are going above and beyond to provide interesting content for students across Mississippi during MMA, Balach said.

“Our faculty work hard all year long to provide a full experience for our students, and this weekend gives prospective students a glimpse of that,” she said. “Faculty are opening their Zoom classes and are creating area-specific clinics, engaging workshops and casual conversations.”

MMA is for students planning to major in music; the department invites nonmajors interested in performing with band or choir to communicate directly with those ensembles about scholarship opportunities. Information is available at https://music.olemiss.edu/ advantage/ .

By Lynn Adams Wilkins

