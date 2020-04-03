Lafayette Supervisors Pass Shelter-in-Place Resolution

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors passed a Shelter-in-Place resolution Friday morning recognizing the Executive Order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves Wednesday and that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The county, much like the city of Oxford, had already passed a resolution two weeks ago that shut down dining areas and allowed curbside pickup and delivery services for food and other retail businesses to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It isn’t much different but we needed to clarify a few things,” said Board President Mike Roberts after the Board of Supervisors meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Like the Executive Order to shelter-in-place, the Lafayette County resolution states that all individuals are to remain in and upon their residential premises (including outside contiguous areas appurtenant to the residence) unless departure from the residence is necessary to:

1. Obtain food, services and supplies needed to maintain the health, safety and welfare of individuals and goods essential to the operation of the residence

2. Work at an “Essential Business” as defined in Executive Order 1463, as supplemented

3. Engage in individual outdoor activity and recreation

4. Obtain medical and other health-related services or assist others in obtaining health-related services.

Roberts also pointed out that churches and other religious organizations cannot hold public services during the length of the resolution which goes through April 20. Churches may engage in such minimum operations as necessary to deliver services and other activities by remote video/audio means and may engage in necessary routine administrative and outreach operations.

“All essential office staff and other services are still allowed but the gathering onsite for religious services is not allowed,” he said.

Fines were also put into the resolutions for those who do not abide by the mandates. Those who are cited can face up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.

Roberts also clarified that all construction services have been deemed “essential.”

“We are continuing to meet on a regular basis and our staff is working around the clock to stay ahead of this,” Roberts said. “It may seem over-cautious, and I hope that is the case. But I want you to know we’re doing all we can on our part to protect you and this county.”