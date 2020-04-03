GOAT First Basemen Under Head Coach Mike Bianco

By Adam Brown and Jeff Roberson

Ole Miss fans, it has been a long couple of weeks with no sports for the red and blue. Here at HottyToddy.com, we feel the same way you do about not being out at Swayze. We miss hearing the crack of the bats, feeling the energy of the crowd and cheering on the Rebels.

Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy is going to break down the greatest of all time to step on the diamond of Swayze Field in the coach Mike Bianco era. We’re taking a position-by-position look at the five best at their craft.

We know there will be debate about these choices, and that is good. It’s what we want. We also know some excellent players are left off these lists because we only chose five at each spot as well as a total of 15 outfielders.

HottyToddy’s own sports editor Adam Brown and contributor Jeff Roberson are going to give our readers our top picks at each position on the diamond. In all, there will be a total of 10 lists that include starters, relievers, closers, and utility players.

Today’s GOAT (greatest of all time) list will feature the first base position.

Adam’s picks:

No. 5 – Matt Smith

No. 4 – CJ Ketchum

No. 3 – Sikes Orvis

No. 2 – Cole Zabowski

No. 1 – Matt Snyder

Jeff’s picks:

No. 5 – CJ Ketchum

No. 4 – Matt Smith

No. 3 – Cole Zabowski

No. 2 – Sikes Orvis

No. 1 – Matt Snyder

Snyder (2008-2012) was a long-ball slugging power hitter and fan favorite. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder played in 213 games during his four years at Ole Miss. The Centreville, Va., native, had 225 hits in four seasons, with 173 RBIs, 41 home runs, and 43 doubles. His eight home runs as a freshman tied teammate Matt Smith for most on the squad. Snyder arrived at Ole Miss along with his twin brother, Mike, who was on the team for two seasons before transferring.

