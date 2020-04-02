Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Oxford High School Announced

Oxford High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

Valedictorian Edward Hu leads the Class of 2020 with a 4.61 GPA. His top three choices of colleges are Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Princeton with plans to study applied mathematics or computer science.

Hu has been a part of the varsity tennis team, a USA Physics Olympiad honorable mention, a science bowl captain (placed 7th nationally), a Research Science Institute Alumnus, a Canada/USA Mathcamp Alumnus, and published a first-authored research paper in CDC Preventing Chronic Disease.

When asked who has been most influential in his academic success, Hu said: “Many of my passionate friends – their passion inspires and motivates me to pursue my own interests – whether it be in research, tennis, or math.”

Hu is the son of Xiaofeng Hu and Yi Yang.

Lilly Hemmins has been named Salutatorian for the Class of 2020 with a 4.59 GPA. Hemmins’ top three choices of colleges are Duke, Tulane and Columbia. While she is not sure what she wants to study in college, she has an idea it will be in sociology, political science, or business with a minor in Spanish.

“I am most proud that I’ve completed more than 200 hours of peer tutoring, registered more than 350 students to vote, started my own club, and been voted Student Body Vice President,” Hemmins said.

When asked who has been most influential in her academic success, Hemmins said: “My parents have been the most influential people in my academic success because I know they always believe in me, even at times when I don’t believe in myself.”

Hemmins is the daughter of Andy and Cristen Hemmins.

When and where the senior Class of 2020 will graduate is still up in the air.

“Graduation location and plans are dependent on social distancing protocol for May 15,” said OHS principal Noah Hamilton. “We are working on a contingency plan for the same date. Soon, we will be seeking student and parental input on those ideas. We hope that we do not have to use the contingency plan and our seniors get the honor of walking across the stage in the Tad Pad as planned. They deserve it.”

