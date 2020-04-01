Reeves Reportedly Considering Shelter-in-Place Order for Mississippi

Gov. Tates Reeves issued a statement on Wednesday stating he will be making a “major announcement” at 3:30 today regarding a new phase in Mississippi’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to a story on Mississippi Today, Reeves finalizing plans to issue a statewide order requiring residents to stay at home.

Sources familiar with Reeves’ plans told Mississippi Today that Reeves could announce the statewide stay-at-home order as early as Wednesday afternoon. The governor’s decision, sources said, was based in part on models showing Mississippi’s cases peaking near the end of April and early May.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the vice-chancellor of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, sent Reeves a grim plea for a “shelter in place” order in an email on Wednesday morning. She pointed out that if models of the virus’ spread in Mississippi are accurate, the need for intensive-care unit beds and ventilators “will surpass our resources.”

