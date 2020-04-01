OSD Board Considers Fewer Required Enrollment Documents

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Parents of students returning to Oxford schools in August will have less paperwork to gather for the re-enrollment process.

On Monday, the Oxford School District Board of Trustees reviewed changes to the district’s policy for enrolling students that will be voted on during a special meeting on April 9.

Previously, parents and guardians had to provide proof of residency for their children, even if the student had attended Oxford schools the year prior, every year the child returned to school. They had to present a lease or mortgage paperwork, a driver’s license, a utility bill and/or several other forms of verification.

If approved next month, parents/guardians of returning students will only need to re-enroll their students online during the enrollment period. It is a requirement for all students enrolling in OSD schools, whether new or returning, to be registered online. If someone does not have internet access, they can go to the district office where they will be assisted with the online enrollment process.

If a family changed their address since the previous school year, they will be required to show proof of residency.

New students to the district will also have to provide proof; however, those requirements will be reduced as well.

Currently, a parent must provide one of the following from list “A”:

1. Mortgage document

2. Property deed

3. Property tax documentation

4. Filed homestead exemption application form

And at least two of the following from list “B”:

1. Utility bill

2. A personal visit by a school official

3. Valid MS driver’s license or ID card

4. Valid vehicle registration

5. Any other document that will establish residency

If the board votes to change the policy on April 9, new students will only need to provide one document from list “A” and just one from list “B.”

“Since everything in the district is now digital, there’s no need for everyone to bring in documents every single year a student returns to school,” said Superintendent Brian Harvey.