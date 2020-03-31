Oxford, Lafayette Police Find Crack, Pot After Vehicle Chase

An Oxford man was arrested recently for possession of large amounts of crack and marijuana after leading deputies on a chase through rural Lafayette County roads.

According to a press release from the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, on March 27, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle after witnessing a traffic violation; however, the driver, Danny Moody, 42, of Oxford failed to pull over. Deputies, Oxford police officers and investigators with the Metro Narcotics Unit attempted to unsuccessfully get Moody to stop as they pursued him down county roads.

Moody eventually stopped and investigators seized a large amount of crack-cocaine and marijuana with a street value of $2,000.

Moody was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Bond was at $75,000; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a detainer on Moody requesting he not be released on bond as he is currently on state probation for a previous conviction for the sale of cocaine and for fleeing from law enforcement.