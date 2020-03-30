Paul Finebaum Show Returns to SEC Network Today

Returning to the SEC Network airways this afternoon is the Paul Finebaum Show in an audio-only format starting at 2 p.m. Central. After a two-week hiatus off the network, the show continued on ESPN Radio that provided a platform for scheduled guests and Finebaum faithful to discuss how the sports landscape has shifted with the absence of live sports.

“Over the past two weeks, the discussions on our show have ranged from the loss of sports to the loss of jobs, income, and even homes; from listeners feeling hopeful for the future to others who just needed someone to talk to,” Finebaum said in a statement. “Despite all of us adjusting to this new normal and distancing ourselves from each other, we’re probably more connected right now than we’ve been in a long time. I’m really proud of the conversations and discussions we’ve had on the show, especially over these past few weeks, and look forward to returning to television and continuing to support and uplift one another during such an uncertain time.”

SEC Network’s televised format of the show will feature a slate sharing dial-in information for callers, showcasing the live audio from the ESPN Radio broadcast of the show.

Along with the Paul Finebaum show over the next two weeks, the SEC Network will feature throwbacks to the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, the best of the SEC regular season and conference championship action across several sports, as well as various College Football Playoff showdowns. In addition, viewers will be treated to marathons of SEC Network original programmings, such as SEC Storied, TrueSouth, SEC Inside and SEC Film Room.

• Monday, March 30: SEC Inside: 2019-20 SEC Men’s Basketball Season in Review – features sights & scenes from the 2020 SEC Tournament in Nashville – 7 p.m. ET

• Saturday, April 4: SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game marathon (2010, 2012, 2015-19)

• Sunday, April 5: SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Game marathon (2010-12, 2015-20)

• Monday, April 6: 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament marathon

• Tuesday, April 7: 2019 SEC Inside marathon – football

• Wednesday, April 8: 2019 SEC Film Room marathon; TrueSouth seasons 1 and 2 marathon

• Friday, April 10: SEC Storied all-day marathon

HottyToddy.com staff report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).