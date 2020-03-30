LC Sheriff’s Department Looking for Local Man in Connection to Shooting

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone this weekend.

According to reports, Timothes W. Stanford, 49, is wanted for aggravated assault after an altercation that occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on County Road 106 in Abbeville.

The victim is alive and in stable condition this morning.

Charges have been filed against Stanford who was last seen in a 1998 Dodge extended cab maroon pickup with license tag No. LX1 0873.

Standford is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about Stanford’s whereabouts, call LCSD at 662-234-6421 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 662-234-8477.

Staff report