On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the man who died in a one-vehicle wreck last week.

On March 22, Kenneth “JR” Clinton Hobson Jr., 30, from the Water Valley area, was killed when his white sedan went off the side of County Road 387 near CR 386.

Investigators say road conditions played a factor in the wreck.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

Staff report