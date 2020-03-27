Swastika Graffiti Discovered at Avent Park in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a report of a swastika painted onto a bench in Avent Park.

A woman walking through the trails Thursday discovered the vandalism and reported it to OPD.

“We are unsure how long it has been there,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

There are no suspects at this time.

“We ask that the public report any suspicious activity and if anyone has information to please contact OPD at 662-232-2400.”

There have been no other reports of similar graffiti recently.

“We are deeply troubled by the appearance of this symbol of hate in Oxford,” said Nina Rifkind with the Jewish Federation of Oxford. “We are hopeful that this was an isolated incident and have no reason to believe otherwise at this time. We will continue to be vigilant and report any potentially criminal acts of antisemitism or bigotry to the appropriate local and federal authorities.”