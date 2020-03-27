Oxford Film Festival Launches Virtual Art House

The Oxford Film Festival launched a new Virtual Art House today alongside Film Movement with five feature films available to stream.

The festival will receive 50% of ticket sales which are only $12 per household for a 72-hour rental and can be streamed via TV, mobile device or computer. This will only be available for a limited time.

“While we work to reschedule our main film festival, we are so grateful for creative partners like Film Movement for teaming with us on special presentations and events like these to support our work in the film and film festival community,” Executive Director Melanie Addington said. “This Virtual Art House will create a wonderful opportunity for our audiences to both watch great cinema while also helping us to raise funds to bolster our budget as we move forward in our efforts to give Oxford film fans something to look forward to during uncertain times.”

Film Movement’s Virtual Art House films include:

Corpus Christi

Directed by: Jan Komasa

Daniel experiences a spiritual transformation in a detention center. Although his criminal record prevents him from applying to the seminary, he has no intention of giving up his dream and decides to minister a small-town parish.

Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands (1976)

Directed by: Bruno Barreto

Dona Flor marries Vadinho, who is very handsome and passionate, but does not offer him much. She supports the family by cooking for her neighbors, but the husband bets most of the money.

L’Innocente (1976)

Directed by: Luchino Visconti

Tullio Hermil is a chauvinist aristocrat who flaunts his mistress to his wife, but when he believes she has been unfaithful he becomes enamored of her again.

The Wild Goose Lake

Directed by: Yi’nan Diao

A gangster on the run sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam.

Zombi Child

Directed by: Bertrand Bonello

A man is brought back from the dead to work in the hell of sugar cane plantations. Fifty-five years later, a Haitian teenager tells her friends her family secret – not suspecting that it will push one of them to commit the irreparable.

To rent the films visit: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/virtual-cinema-1

Release courtesy of Oxford Film Festival