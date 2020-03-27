Ole Miss’ Johnson to Represent United States in 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup

Ole Miss women’s golf star Julia Johnson has been selected to represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup this summer. The full International and United States teams were announced Friday morning on Golf Channel.

The annual Ryder Cup-style competition will be played July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Johnson is one of 24 golfers (12 male, 12 female) that will compete for the United States.

Johnson becomes the first Rebel in the women’s program, the third Rebel overall, to be selected to participate in the event, joining current Korn Ferry Tour professionals Braden Thornberry (2018) and Jonathan Randolph (2010).

The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native finished first in the SEC in stroke average (70.72), which set a new program single-season record.

Johnson finished inside the top-15 in every event this season with two top-5s, including an individual win at the Battle at the Beach in November where she shot an NCAA record-tying 11-under 61 in the final round.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

