Fat Possum Records Manager Touts Oxford’s Music Scene as Best in Mid-South

By George Young

Hottytoddy.com intern

It may come as a surprise, but the quaint town of Oxford is home to a long and notable rap sheet of musicians. It is also a sought-after destination for up-and-coming and well-established bands while on tour. Thacker Mountains’ Radio Hour, The Lyric, and Proud Larry’s are a few staples in Oxford that put on concerts regularly for well known acts spanning multiple genres.

However, there is a hidden gem among them. In a city so rich in independent music and music makers, smaller groups have formed connecting likeminded bands, musicians, and event planners from far and wide. These individuals aren’t looking to make financial gain and barely break even at most events. They often coordinate shows with venues such as Proud Larry’s when possible, but often times they open up their homes, basements, or rent spaces themselves. They even house traveling bands at their home. One of the key members in this group is Graham Hamaker, the product manager at Oxford’s independent record label, Fat Possum Records.

Fat Possum, known for its limited-edition presses of blues giants such as R.L. Burnside and Townes Van Zandt, has expanded its repertoire of artists from not just blues and gospel of North Mississippi but to independent and alternative rock, pop, jazz, and hip hop.

Hamaker is an Abita Springs, Louisiana native. He graduated from Loyola before starting the band Harrison Fjord in New Orleans. After that he and friend Patrick Mackee—also an Oxford native—opened their own small tape label called Grace Kings. Their first release was by the band Bonus led by Kieran Danielson, who also works at Fat Possum Records.

“After attending high school at NOCCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts) I attended Loyola University for music industry. When I was at Loyola a lot of great bands came out of that place like Cattywampus, Woozy…… a bunch of different people,” he said. “(They were) New Orleans’ best bands. We just kind of started booking shows and getting shows together and sooner or later people started asking me to put on shows for them.”

Hamaker and his cadre of friends at Fat Possum—Keiran Danielson (Royalty Associate), Ian Kirkpatrick (Warehouse Manager), and Caleb Rushton (Warehouse Assistant)—are all musicians who play in several bands around Oxford, New Orleans, and Memphis.

Through his label Grace Kings, he was introduced to Kieran’s band “Bonus,” which was the first band they released.

“He came down and played a show and we became friends. Not too much longer Kieran hit me up over Facebook saying that Fat Possum was looking for people,” he said. “I had recently graduated so I came up and met everyone and then a week or two later I moved up here. It was very rapid fire.”

From there, Hamaker became even more involved in the growing independent music scene around Oxford picking up where places like Dent May’s Dude Ranch left off. According to the Clarion Ledger, the Dude Ranch was a cabin on a 5,000-square-foot property down a nondescript county road in Oxford that was the home of a hub of artist vagabonds.

Hamaker said the community seems receptive of having alternative bands come through the Oxford area.

“I always try to persuade a band to stop through and I believe that if it came down to them playing in Oxford or Memphis, they would have a much better show in Oxford. The people here would be more receptive of it and would care more about it,” he said.

Along with working with artists at Fat Possum, Hamaker has also started a small production and event group Alpha Gal with the goals of centralizing the way he reaches out to bands as well as garnering more attention to the shows and events he has been putting on.

“I think in the past I was under the mindset of just kind of book anything and everything. Now I’m more stressed out about wanting it to be a good show so I look for a particular style or genre,” he said. “Sometimes you have obligatory books but now… I kind of just wanted to put a face to a name that kind of fits the same style of shows that we’re known to book.”

Graham hopes that when people see the Alpha Gal imprint, they will associate it with the same aesthetic and presence as the many other shows he has booked around Oxford.