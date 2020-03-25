United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Establishes COVID-19 Fund

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) has established a COVID-19 fund to help provide short-term relief to individuals and families living in Lafayette County who have been affected by a loss of wages due to COVID-19.

The contributions received through the UWOLC’s COVID-19 fund will be granted to a nonprofit organization (or potentially nonprofit organizations) that will provide direct assistance to those impacted on a case-by-case basis. Information regarding the organization(s) receiving grant funding will be released at a later date.

“Lafayette County residents in need receive assistance from local nonprofit organizations on a daily basis,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “Our goal is for the COVID-19 fund to supplement existing resources at a time when needs within the LOU community grow at an unprecedented rate.”

While the UWOLC is not a direct service provider, the organization helps support several local nonprofit organizations that provide such assistance to Lafayette County residents. The fund will serve to enhance the collective resources that are available to individuals and families in need.

“Our board of directors and I understand the significant needs that have resulted from COVID-19 throughout the LOU community,” Brummett said. “While the financial resources required to address the growing needs within our community far exceed the means of our local nonprofit organizations, our local United Way is committed to raise money during this time of extraordinary need to help those affected by COVID-19.”

Donations to the fund can be made online at unitedwayoxfordms.org/covid19 or checks can be mailed to the UWOLC at 440 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 5, Oxford, MS 38655. Please be sure to include “COVID-19 Fund” in the check memorandum so your contribution will be applied to the fund.

Please direct general questions regarding the UWOLC’s COVID-19 fund to info@unitedwayoxfordms.org.



Release courtesy of United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County