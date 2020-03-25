No Gym, No Problem: 5 Workouts to Keep Fit During Quarantine

By Tavia Moore

Hottytoddy.com intern

tmoore4@go.olemiss.edu

As gyms close across the country and Netflix marathons begin, we begin to settle into a life of comfort, which could be a slippery slope when it comes to eating an exercising. If you awakened with a renewed sense of energy and motivation, try these five at-home workouts that will get your metabolism roaring without the use of heavy weights or a treadmill.

GROW THE GLUTES IN QUARANTINE | No Equipment Exercises My website where you can get booty plans and bands: ➢https://www.lucylfitnesss.com/shop ————————————— WOMENS BEST: ➢https://womens….

This nine exercise workout stimulates the glutes without requiring any equipment, making quarantine much more creative.

TRANSFORM Your Body from HOME in 3 STEPS (Quarantined Fitness) Here’s a SIMPLE 3-Step process to achieving a lean muscular physique straight from home. Just because we are all being quarantined doesn’t mean our physique …

Blast your way through quarantine with this 15 minute HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout that enhances strength and size all while burning calories.

Quarantine Workout | SixPackAbs.Com No gym? No problem! At-home workout with household goods. Boost your immune system by providing it with vitamins and minerals that keep it performing at its …

No exercise equipment? No problem! A few water bottles and shopping bags is all you need to complete this full body circuit.

AT HOME WORKOUT – no equipment! QUARANTINE SERIES | Rebecca Louise Let’s boost your metabolism and your attitude! Bored at home and want to work on your summer body?! This is a great home workout to do that will burn calorie…

Quarantine is a great excuse to snack on junk food. Stimulate your metabolism with this 30 minute exercise. Weights are optional!

10 MINUTE UPPER BODY QUARANTINE WORKOUT | At Home Bodyweight Routine 😷 Stretch Your Way Lean With Metabolic Stretching: http://www.criticalbench.com/growth/metabolicstretch === If you’re looking for an At Home Bodyweight Routi…