No Gym, No Problem: 5 Workouts to Keep Fit During Quarantine

By Tavia Moore
Hottytoddy.com intern
As gyms close across the country and Netflix marathons begin, we begin to settle into a life of comfort, which could be a slippery slope when it comes to eating an exercising. If you awakened with a renewed sense of energy and motivation, try these five at-home workouts that will get your metabolism roaring without the use of heavy weights or a treadmill.

GROW THE GLUTES IN QUARANTINE | No Equipment Exercises

  • This nine exercise workout stimulates the glutes without requiring any equipment, making quarantine much more creative.

TRANSFORM Your Body from HOME in 3 STEPS (Quarantined Fitness)

  • Blast your way through quarantine with this 15 minute HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout that enhances strength and size all while burning calories.

Quarantine Workout | SixPackAbs.Com

  • No exercise equipment? No problem! A few water bottles and shopping bags is all you need to complete this full body circuit.

AT HOME WORKOUT – no equipment! QUARANTINE SERIES | Rebecca Louise

  • Quarantine is a great excuse to snack on junk food. Stimulate your metabolism with this 30 minute exercise. Weights are optional!

10 MINUTE UPPER BODY QUARANTINE WORKOUT | At Home Bodyweight Routine

  • Take minutes out of your Netflix marathon to target your upper body with these five simple exercises. Your chest, arms, shoulders, and back will thank you for it.

