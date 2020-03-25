Jordan Ta’amu Picked up by the Chiefs

By Adam Brown

Former Ole Miss signal caller Jordan Ta’amu was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Ta’amu was the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Battlehawks in shortened inaugural season of the XFL. The Hawaii native led his team to 3-2 record while finishing third in passing with 1,050 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his first game with the Battlehawks he led them to a 15-9 victory over the Dallas Rengadesbas he completed 74 percent of his throws for 209 yards and a touchdown.

During his time in a Rebel uniform, Ta’amu led the conference in passing as he threw for 3,918 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his junior season with the Rebels, Ta’amu played in eight games and passed for 1,682 yards with 11 touchdowns.

After graduation, he signed a free agent contract with the Houston Texans back in August.

Coming into this season, with the Chiefs when football gets back underway Ta’amu has the opportunity to battle Kyle Shummer and Chad Henne for the right to backup starter Patrick Mahomes.

