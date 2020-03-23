UM Chancellor Responds to Oxford’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ Resolution

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce sent out a response Monday morning in regards to the city of Oxford’s “Stay-at-Home” resolutions passed Sunday night by the Board of Aldermen, encouraging university staff and faculty to adhere to the mandate.

Here is his statement:

“Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the Board of Aldermen approved a “stay-at-home” resolution Sunday night for residents of Oxford, effective immediately until April 6.

The university strongly supports this resolution, which is mandatory for all city residents, as part of our collective efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

We have already limited our operations to “mission-critical” functions, and I’ve asked our vice-chancellors to examine ways in which we can restrict the definition of “mission-critical” even further in light of this resolution. Any university employee who can work remotely is expected to do so. Please do not come to campus to work simply because you want to get out of the house. All of us need to do our part by staying home and practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

These limitations will pose additional challenges as we continue to support our students, but I know that the people of the University of Mississippi are up to the task.”