OSD Adds New Meal Location in Springhill Area

OSD will continue to provide nutritious meals to students during the closure of schools in seven locations throughout the Oxford-Lafayette community. We will begin a new location in the Springhill Area (Our Store Grocery- 71 CR 105) on Tuesday, March 24th.
Meal Pick-Up Sites* from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Oxford Middle School (222 Bramlett Boulevard)
- Wayne Johnson Apartments (2223 Delores Drive)
- Brittany Woods Subdivision (Hwy 6)
- C.B. Webb Townhomes (900 Molly Barr Road)
- Western Hills Area (Near Anchorage Road)
- Oasis Church (861 MS-6 West)
- Springhill Area- Our Store Grocery (71 CR 105)
*These locations are subject to change.
These grab-and-go meal packs include a breakfast and lunch and are available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ALL children (18 years of age and under). Adults can also purchase meals for $2 at these locations. Families should look for an OSD school bus in the parking lot at each location (exception at OMS- the cafeteria is on the south side of the building).
To stay connected to the OSD updates, visit oxfordsd.org/covid19.
Courtesy of the Oxford School District
