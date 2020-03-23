Online Class Tips: How to Best Study, Engage, Learn on Zoom

All University of Mississippi classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester are now live online, and we’ve got you covered with helpful tips for effective study, engagement, and learning experience during Zoom classes.

With in-person learning canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the university is taking every precaution, shifting classes online for the rest of this semester. For many students, this is their first experience with online learning, so educators and staff from across multiple Ole Miss schools chipped in to share helpful tips for what works best. We’re thankful to our friends in UM Marketing and Communications for creating and sharing them.

Thus, here are 9 helpful tips for thriving in online classes that are useful to college and high school students everywhere who are learning at home during the coronavirus 2020 emergency:

#1 Create a Morning Routine

Just because you are learning from home doesn’t mean the routine is thrown out. Sure, you won’t have to go lock down a parking spot on campus to get started for class, but it’s helpful to get into the habit of getting up early and getting ready for the day. Allow time to get something to drink, perhaps a bite to eat, and stretch or exercise if time allows. Check-in on the latest news and social updates so you won’t be distracted once the first class begins.

#2 Have a Dedicated Workspace

Maybe it’s your favorite study spot from your high school days, or perhaps it’s your kitchen table – just know that it will be helpful to find a consistent place in your home for learning, turning your living environment into your classroom space.

#3 Set Ground Rules with People in Your Home

Now that you will be taking your classes online, it will be essential to explain to those in your home your new schedule and set expectations regarding your study time.

#4 Create a Calendar to Keep Up With Deadlines

The online classroom will be a significant adjustment for everyone. Having your deadlines loaded into a calendar will help you stay on top of your coursework.

#5 Set Consistent Times Throughout the Day for Coursework

Creating normalcies will go a long way in finding success in the online classroom. It will be beneficial to make your daily schedule with consistent times dedicated to your coursework.

#6 Communicate with Your Professors

We have an amazing faculty at the University of Mississippi, and they are along for the journey. Have a question about your class? Don’t guess, ask.

#7 Take Breaks Between Coursework

This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint. Don’t overwork yourself. Take breaks. What are you currently binge-watching? Maybe there’s time for another episode, or to connect with friends on social media.

#8 Know Where to Get Help

For all Ole Miss students, there is a website dedicated to being a resource for you during this online learning experience. You can check it out at www.olemiss.edu/keeplearning/

#9 Get Up and Move

Between coursework, and binge-watching your favorite shows, you will also need to add some physical activity. Find a workout routine you can do from home. Join a virtual fitness class. Just make sure you get up and move!

