Driver Killed in One-Vehicle Wreck in Lafayette County

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a one-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of one person.

Deputies were dispatched on Sunday to County Road 387 near CR 386 in the southern part of the county for a one-vehicle wreck. When deputies arrived, they found a white sedan off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle “lost their life due to the wreck,” according to the LCSD.

The wreck is still under investigation; however, the sheriff’s department said it does not suspect foul play.

The sheriff’s department is not releasing the name of the person who died at this time.

Staff report