Oxford Leaders Call for Special Meeting Tonight

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall.

The only item on the agenda is to “consider a second resolution of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen declaring measures for the control of contagious and infectious diseases and related purposes.”

The meeting will be held in the courtroom at City Hall.

It’s unknown at this time if it will be streamed live.

Check Hottytoddy.com for a report of what occurred at the meeting.

Staff report