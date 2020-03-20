Stir Crazy: Join Ole Miss’ SFA, John T. Edge in Virtual Happy Hour Today

The Southern Foodways Alliance will be hosting weekly digital events in collaboration with Garden & Gun on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. (starting today) via Facebook live.

Join in for an early happy hour titled “Stir Crazy with SFA.” SFA collaborators will mix cocktails (loaded and unloaded) with a nod to donors by using their products – Maker’s Mark, Cathead, and Mountain Valley.

Today’s session will feature Jerry and Krista Slater of the Expat in Athens, Georgia. They will be teaching the audience how to make a ruby slipper cocktail.

On Mondays at 1 p.m., John T. Edge will host lunch talks with restaurateurs, chefs, and champions in the food and beverage industry. This is a way to highlight collaborators and donors hit hard during the pandemic and give them a voice.

To join in, like Southern Foodways Alliance on Facebook, and @southfoodways on Twitter and Instagram.

Staff Report

