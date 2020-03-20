Oxford Schools Feeding Hundreds with COVID-19 Response Program

Story contributed by DeAndria Turner

Broadcast journalism student

dtturne2@go.olemiss.edu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The seats in this Oxford School District (OSD) cafeteria may be empty, but the kitchen isn’t. Cafeteria workers are prepping sandwiches and putting together to-go lunches to make sure as many local children as possible get fed.

“It feels great to help parents that can’t afford to give their children breakfast or lunch or just need a meal period,” said Cindy McGlown, an OSD cafeteria worker.

McGlown gets to work around 6 a.m. to begin preparing. She says it’s all for the kids.

“We gotta do what we gotta do to feed the kids,” McGlown said.

OSD has six locations set up around the community for kids and their parents to grab a free lunch. Superintendent Brian Harvey says this portion of the school system’s COVID-19 crisis response is based on their summer meals program.

“We’ve got students who are out of school. We already had the staffing available, and we saw this just as a natural extension of where we are with this virus,” Harvey said.

On the first day, OSD gave away more than 700 meals. Harvey believes that as word gets out they will be able to help more families, so they’re still working on perfecting the plan.

“We’re looking at, do we have these locations in the right spot? Do we need to move them around? Do we need to add? And our staff is ready to do whatever is necessary.”

For some, it’s what’s most necessary to simply keep the community working together.

“That’s our job. We love and I’m glad to be here to do it.”

————————————————————————————————————————–

Where and when to pick up meals?

OSD will provide free meals on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for all children (18 years of age and under). Adults can also purchase meals for $2 at these locations.

Families should look for an OSD school bus in the parking lot at each location. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Because this is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, Lafayette County School students and families may also take advantage of these nutritious meals.

*Meal Pick Up Sites from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Oxford Middle School (222 Bramlett Boulevard)

CB Webb Townhomes (2223 Delores Drive)

Brittany Woods Subdivision (Hwy 6)

Wayne Johnson Apartments (900 Molly Barr Road)

Western Hills Area (Near Anchorage Road)

Oasis Church (861 MS-6 West)

*These locations are subject to change.