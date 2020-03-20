Oxford Film Festival to Premiere Community Film Online Tonight

Movie screens in town are silent this week due to the coronavirus pandemic closing the Malco theaters and causing the postponement of the 17 th Annual Oxford Film Festival. However, film festival director Melanie Addington is working to provide online content for film-goers through social media.

“For this week that we were supposed to host the 17th annual film festival we are doing a few fun world premieres on our Facebook and Youtube pages including our community film, kid camp films and a Netflix watch party with Ace Atkins of Spenser Confidential,” Addington said.

“We may all have to be home, but it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some of it.”

The online world premiere of “The Golden Years” is scheduled for Friday, March 20 at 6 pm on the Oxford Film Festival Facebook. Starring Oxford residents Susan and Johnny McPhail, the Oxfest community film was directed by Mississippi native Brian Whisenant and filmed over the summer with a crew of local volunteers.

According to the Facebook event page, “The Golden Years” is a short narrative film about Mabel and Norman, “a couple who have been together so long they know everything there is to know about each other, or do they?” Viewers can see it as well as a pre-recorded message from the McPhails and Whisenant at Facebook.com/oxfordfilmfest.

Along with the community film, Addington said the festival is working to highlight short films shared by filmmakers on the Oxford Film Festival social media platforms.

“Our programmers are also curating a list of what to watch at home of favorite Netflix movies,” she said, “And we are looking for screeners for our 2021 film fest which is a great volunteer opportunity from home.”

To learn more about volunteering to be a screener or how you can support the Oxford Film Festival, visit their website or email questions to info@oxfordfilmfest.com.

By Mary Knight, UM Communication

