Oxford Utilities Shutters Lobby Doors; Drive-Thru Service Available

At the direction of the Oxford Board of Aldermen, Oxford Utilities has reduced its staff to essential personnel only and closed the office lobby to customers in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Oxford Utilities will continue to take cash, credit card and check payments in the drive-thru window, and credit card and check payments on our billing site https://oxford.autopayments.com/.

Forms for new service, transfer and disconnects are available in the office drive-thru window and on the Oxford Utilities website, http://www.oxfordms.net/departments/electric-department. Complete the application and email it to the appropriate person listed on the website, fax it to 662-232-2375 or bring it to the drive-thru.

“We are working with customers individually to set up payment arrangements and don’t plan to perform any utility disconnections for non-payment for the next two weeks,” said Oxford Utilities Director Rob Neely in a statement. “At that point, we will reassess and move forward.”

Crews are on standby and will work quickly to restore any electric, water or sewer outage that occurs.

“Thank you for your understanding and please contact us if we can assist you in any way with your utility service. During this time we ask that you leave a voicemail if you’re unable to speak to the appropriate employee and calls will be returned promptly,” Neely stated.