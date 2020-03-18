Oxford Leaders Set Penalties for Emergency Resolution Offenders

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Wednesday that lists penalties for anyone who disregards city mandates made or that may be made in the future to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the resolution, “any time the Mayor and/or Board of Aldermen shall make any rule, order, or regulation to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious or infectious diseases, to prevent or alleviate imminent danger to the public safety because of freedom of movement of the city’s residents, shall have the full force and effect of law once recorded in the office of the city clerk.”

The violation of any such rule, order, or regulation shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 90 days, and the cost of prosecution, or by both such fine and imprisonment, in the discretion of the municipal judge, except as provided otherwise by state law.

Each day any violation of any such rule, order, or regulation shall continue shall constitute a separate offense.

As of Wednesday, the city has only mandated that restaurants and other places of business that sell hot food, their dining areas. Restaurants can sell food via delivery or curbside-only pick-up. Other businesses, like gas stations or grocery stores that sell hot food, can sell the food “to go.”